Das leads the way as Bangladesh complete series win over Zimbabwe

By Patric Ridge
Das

Dhaka, March 11: Bangladesh eased to a 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe as Liton Das' unbeaten 60 paved the way for a routine nine-wicket triumph in Wednesday's Twenty20 in Dhaka.

Brendan Taylor's haul of 59 not out from 48 deliveries at least helped Zimbabwe post a total of 119-7 from their 20 overs.

Das and fellow opener Mohammad Naim swiftly set to work dismantling that total, moving Bangladesh onto 77 before the latter picked out deep midwicket off Chris Mpofu.

But Das – man of the match and player of the series – was in no mood to hand Zimbabwe any more hope and, after two boundaries in succession, brought up his fifty with a single flicked towards fine leg.

Soumya Sarkar wasted little time in settling in, sending Wesley Madhevere for six before smashing a maximum off Mpofu to tie Bangladesh level, and a single two balls later secured a sixth straight victory for Bangladesh across all formats.

"I think the we way played, the way we have been consistent, that has been very pleasing," Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said at the post-match presentation.

"Especially the way Liton showed consistency and hunger, really happy for him too. The hunger was there. Last couple of series we were not up to the mark. We are trying to build up the confidence for the World Cup."

Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 22:40 [IST]
