Bangladesh PM arrives in Kolkata to attend Day/Night Test match

By Pti
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Kolakta, November 22: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata around 10.30 AM on Friday (November 22) to inaugurate India's maiden Day/Night Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

India is taking on Bangladesh in its first-ever pink- ball Test match, seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its approval to the format.

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly received Hasina at the airport.

Several former leading cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, have arrived in the city to witness the historic match, which will kick off with Army paratroopers flying into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains, just before the toss.

India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: All you need to know about India's first-ever Pink-Ball Test

This will be followed by ringing of the customary Eden Bell by Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Hasina and Banerjee are scheduled to hold a brief one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the match.

Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
