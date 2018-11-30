Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Debutant Shadman, Shakib make fifties as hosts edge day one

By Opta
Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Debutant Shadman, Shakib make fifties as hosts edge day one

Chittagong, Nov 30: Debutant Shadman Islam and Shakib Al Hasan made half-centuries as Bangladesh edged day one of the second Test against the West Indies.

Shadman grafted his way to 199-ball 76, before captain Shakib was unbeaten on 55 as part of 69-run stand with Mahmudullah (31no) in a gritty showing after tea.

On a pitch in Dhaka showing plenty of turn, which will be music to the ears of Bangladesh's spinners, the Windies bowled just 27 overs of pace.

Devendra Bishoo (2-69) took the crucial wicket of Shadman, while Roston Chase (1-61), Kemar Roach (1-38) and Shermon Lewis (1-35) all took a wicket as Bangladesh – eyeing a 2-0 series win having won the first Test – closed on 259-5 in a match that is nicely poised.

After Shadman and Soumya Sarkar had batted out the first hour, Mominul Haque came to the crease after the latter was caught at slip.

He made a promising start but was unable to get to lunch as he woefully pulled a Roach delivery – the penultimate of the session - to mid-on.

Mohammad Mithun (29) put on 64 runs for the third wicket with Shadman, until Bishoo – for the third time this series – accounted for the former.

Shadman had earlier brought up his fifty with a four off Jomel Warrican and pulled another boundary off Bishoo before he was trapped lbw from the next ball.

Only one further wicket fell in a testing evening session when Lewis bowled Mushfiqur Rahim (14), as Shakib patiently played his way to 55 off 113 hitting just one boundary in the process.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: BAN 259/5 (90.0 vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue