Cricket Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Where to Watch BAN vs SL in India, UK, USA and other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 18:16 [IST]

Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup on September 13 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, at 8:00 PM IST.

This Group B clash, part of the 17th Asia Cup hosted by the UAE from September 9-28, pits two T20I heavyweights vying for a Super Four spot alongside Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, enter as favorites after a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong on September 11, chasing 144 in 17 overs. Litton’s 59 off 39, Towhid Hridoy’s finishing, and Rishad Hossain’s 2/20 led the charge. Their pace trio—Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman—excels in powerplays. Bangladesh’s 2025 T20I form includes series wins over Sri Lanka (2-1), Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Sri Lanka, captained by Charith Asalanka, rely on Pathum Nissanka’s 230 runs at 147.43 strike rate in 2025 and spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. A 2-1 win over Zimbabwe contrasts with losses to Bangladesh in July 2025 and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Abu Dhabi’s pitch (average first innings: 166) suits seamers early and spinners later, with 160-170 par. Bangladesh’s powerplay edge could tilt the scales.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka H2H Record

In 20 T20Is, Sri Lanka lead 12-8. Bangladesh won the 2024 T20 World Cup clash and a 2-1 series in July 2025, dismissing Sri Lanka’s top three in the powerplay in four of five recent games. In Asia Cups (all formats), Sri Lanka lead 14-3.

BAN vs SL Team News & Playing XI

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Where to Watch BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Saturday (Sept 13). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The BAN vs SL Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

USA

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Saturday.