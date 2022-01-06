BBL 2021-22: Covid-hit Big Bash League postpones Adelaide vs Melbourne match; decision on tournament soon

The Melbourne Stars currently have 13 players in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. A number of those players are due to exit isolation soon, subject to a negative test.

However, with concern for the health and wellbeing of those players, the BBL officials has deemed it unreasonable for them to play a match in the time available after exiting isolation, stated a media release from the Cricket Australia.

The BBL will advise a new date for the match shortly, along with plans to safely execute the remainder of the BBL 11 season.

“The BBL and the clubs will continue to prioritise the health and safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans and the wider community throughout the season,” the release stated.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: “We have been in constant dialogue with the Stars over the past week as a large portion of their playing group and support staff have been in isolation. We thank them for their cooperation at this difficult time.

“It has become clear in recent days that, despite the likelihood of players exiting isolation soon, it would not be appropriate for those players to immediately travel to Adelaide and play that night.

“We will continue to work with the Stars to support their players and staff throughout the remainder of the season.”

Dobson said a decision about the conduct of the remaining 22 matches of the BBL 2021-22 will be made at the earliest for a smooth conduct of the tournament.

“Inclusive of tonight’s matches, 22 of the scheduled 56 regular season matches remain in BBL 11. The League will provide further clarity shortly around a robust plan for those matches to safely take place, including the rescheduling of the three postponed matches to date,” he added.