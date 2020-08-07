Cricket
BC Cricket Championship 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Match 2: Kings 11 Kelowna vs Surrey Shines

By

New Delhi, Aug 8: Match 2 of BC Cricket Championship features Kings 11 Kelowna and Surrey Shines. Both teams will be looking to get a winning start to their campaign. This encounter promises fireworks from the word 'Go' as both teams consist of power hitters in their side.

Kings 11 Kelowna relies on their batting strength. They have a deep batting line-up with the likes of Dabeer Ahmed and Kaleem Sana. Dabeer's has a handy strike rate of 117 and he will be one of the players to watch out in the tournament. Talking about the bowling department, Pranbhkot Singh will be the go-to bowler for the Kelowna side.

Surrey Shines is also heavily dependent on their batting. Skipper Dilbag Singh would be looking to lead the side from the front and will be aiming to score some heavy runs. While the side promises a strong batting unit on the paper, Surrey does have little dented bowling line up and it could prove to be costly from them in the game. Kings 11 Kelowna with slightly better team balance are likely to snatch the win in this match.

Probable Playing XIs

Kings 11 Kelowna: Ambrish Kalia, Parmindar Dosanjh, Dabeer Ahmed, Manjot Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Mandeep Singh, Irfan Mohammad, Vikramjeet Singh, Karambir Deol, Gurmandeep Singh, Pranbhkot Singh.

Surrey Shines: Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Azadwinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Umaz Azam, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Harmanpreet Singh

Captain: Mandeep Singh

Vice-Captain: Dabeer Ahmed

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Dabeer Ahmed, Dilbag Singh

Batsmen: Manjot Buttar, Balqiaz Khan, Sana Kaleem, Gurmandeep Singh

All-Rounders: Ambrish Kalia, Mandeep Singh, Parminder Dosanjh, Harmanpreet Singh

Bowlers: Mohammed Irfan, Gurjeet Aulakh, Karambir Deol, Pranbhkot Singh

Match Details

Date: 8th August 2020

Time: 1:00 AM (IST) (Friday night)

Venue: Meadowbrook Park Canada

News Updates: SportsTiger App

Read more about: t20 fantasy cricket cricket canada
Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 16:13 [IST]
