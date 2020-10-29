BCCI changes Twitter cover in honour of MS Dhoni

There is no doubt denying the fact that MS Dhoni-fan brigade keeps increasing despite his as well as Chennai Super Kings franchise's struggles in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Nothing exemplifies it more than die-hard CSK fan Gopikishan's Yellow House in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Gopikrishan became an internet storm recently after CSK posted a video of his house which been completely painted in yellow as a mark of respect to Dhoni and CSK.

Thala Dhoni himself acknowledged the effort calling it a great gesture.

MS Dhoni blown away as fan paints his house yellow

But it is not just the fans, who are high on the sentiments factor, but the aficionados as well as is evident from Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recent gesture of updating its Twitter cover picture in honour of the two-time World Cup-winning captain.

After announcing the squads for the tour Down Under, which will be India's first assignment in post-Dhoni era, BCCI updated the cover photo on their official Twitter handle with a MS Dhoni picture with the hashtag #ThankYouMSDhoni.

India is set to embark on a two-month long tour to Australia where they will play four Tests, three One-day Internationals and as many T20.

The Sunil Joshi-led new selection panel met via video conference to name the squad to be captained by Virat Kohli.

India will travel to Australia at the end of the on-going IPL 2020 in the UAE. Head coach Ravi Shastri, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari too arrived in the Emirates and they will undergo quarantine for six days.

India tour of Australia: Shastri and coaching staff arrive in UAE, enter bio-bubble

The touching point for Indian players in Australia will be Sydney and the Cricket Australia and the New South Wales Government have come to an agreement in this regard.

Dhoni, who had retired from the longer format after the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne in 2014, was part of both the ODI and T20 squads when India toured Australia two years back.