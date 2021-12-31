Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly recovers from Covid; discharged from hospital

By
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata, December 31: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly was on Friday (December 31) discharged from the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital here after recovering from COVID-19.

As per the Hospital sources, Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.

Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.

"The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda had kept a close watch on Ganguly's health status," said Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital in an official release.

Ganguly, the former Indian skipper, was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and had also undergone emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

Comments

MORE SOURAV GANGULY NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 15:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 31, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments