Cricket BCCI looking for even bigger Sponsorship Deal after Dream11 Exit? Indian Board set to earn Staggering Money with Raise! By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 14:14 [IST]

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been dealt a financial blow after losing its lead sponsor, Dream11, in the aftermath of the recently passed Online Gaming Bill in Parliament.

The legislation has impacted several fantasy sports and online gaming platforms, forcing Dream11 to withdraw prematurely from its sponsorship deal with the Indian team-one that was originally worth Rs 358 crore and intended to run for three years.

With the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 starting on September 9 in the UAE, and the Women's ODI World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka later in the month, BCCI is under pressure to bring a new lead sponsor on board quickly.

Reports suggest that the cricket board is aiming higher this time around. According to insiders, the new sponsorship package is likely to be valued at around Rs 450 crore - a 25% increase compared to the Dream11 deal. Under the expected terms, the Indian team could earn ₹3.5 crore per bilateral match (for about 140 matches scheduled till 2028) and Rs 1.5 crore per game during ICC or ACC tournaments.

This change in sponsorship dynamics highlights the BCCI's financial strength despite regulatory challenges. Over the years, lead sponsorship of the Indian team has been one of the most coveted deals in global cricket, with brands ranging from Sahara, Star India, OPPO, Byju's, and Dream11 all having filled the slot. Now, major corporate players in tech, finance, and consumer goods are being closely linked as potential replacements.

India's Asia Cup Run Incoming

On-field action will quickly distract fans from the off-field negotiations. Suryakumar Yadav's side will begin their Asia Cup title defense against Oman on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Four days later, the high-voltage clash against Pakistan will take place at the same venue-one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament. India is also scheduled to play UAE on September 19 in Abu Dhabi to conclude their group stage games.

India, the defending champions after winning the 2023 edition (50-over format), head into the tournament as favorites, especially with a dynamic batting line-up and renewed leadership under Suryakumar.

Women's Cricket Also in Spotlight

Meanwhile, attention is also gradually shifting towards the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, starting September 30. As co-hosts, India will be riding high on home support, and BCCI is looking at the tournament not just as a cricketing showcase, but also as an opportunity to attract broader sponsorship commitments that cover both men's and women's cricket.