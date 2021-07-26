BCCI names Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav as replacement players for England Test series; injury updates

The BCCI said all-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour of England.



Fast bowler Avesh Khan, who was on stand-by list, suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game between India and the Combined County XI. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury and he is also ruled out of India's tour of England.



Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship (WTC final). This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India.



Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from COVID-19 with two negative RT-PCR tests. He has begun his preparations for the upcoming Test series against England after clearance from the BCCI Medical Team.



Bowling coach B Arun, wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined Team India in Durham.

Though the BCCI has not made any update on the fitness status of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, and both of them had skipped the warm up game last week though they subsequently batted at nets.



India's revised squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed. Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla.