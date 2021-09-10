BCCI says it is working with ECB to reschedule the cancelled fifth Test at Manchester

India were leading the series 2-1 after winning the fourth Test at the Oval and it is not clear as yet how this series will be viewed as it is part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

"The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match," said media release from the BCCI.



"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match.



"The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no comprise on that aspect.



"The BCCI would like to thank the ECB for their co-operation and understanding in these trying times. We would like to apologise to the fans for not being able to complete an enthralling series," said the release further.

The ICC is yet to make an official remark in on the cancellation of the Test. The drama began to unfold on two days ago when Yogesh Parmar, the assistant physio of Indian cricket team, tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go under isolation.

Earlier, India coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar too were tested positive for the coronavirus and had to remain in isolation in London. They did not travel to Manchester with the team.