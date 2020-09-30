Beer on Muslim cricketer controversy: Essex, captain Tom Westley issue apology to Feroze Khushi

The picture of a grimacing Feroze, who was getting washed with beer, was surfaced in the media and the episode led to severe backlash.

"Following yesterday's club statement regarding events during the Lord's balcony celebrations in the Bob Willis Trophy final, club captain Tom Westley, has issued this further announcement. On behalf of myself and the team, we would like apologise for any offence that was caused during our celebrations at Lord's on Sunday," said Westley in the statement issued on Essex's website.

"At Essex, we believe we have built a strong dressing room culture that supports one another both on and off the field. As a group, we have come together today and discussed the event an on reflection, we are disappointed that we let this happen.

Moving forward, the squad will be more responsible and aware of our actions and will continue to learn and develop with the help of the ECB and PCA," he concluded.

Earlier, Essex had also issued a statement of apology, detailing that the act was unintended, and never meant to offend anyone's religious beliefs.

"As an organisation, Essex County Cricket Club prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas," the statement by Essex said.