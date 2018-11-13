Cricket

Ben Foakes to keep England place for second Test

By Opta
Colombo, November 13: Ben Foakes will collect his second Test cap against Sri Lanka this week, England captain Joe Root has revealed.

The wicketkeeper-batsman starred on debut in the last match, scoring a century in his first Test innings, as England enjoyed a superb 211-run victory in Galle.

But regular keeper Jonny Bairstow is fit for the next Test, with Foakes insisting that he would have no issue with being dropped despite his fine display.

That will not happen, however, with skipper Root believing Foakes has got all the attributes England need in the conditions they are set to face in Kandy.

"Ben is going to keep," Root told reporters. "We've come to Sri Lanka to win this tour and, in these conditions, I think Ben is the best option behind the stumps.

"Jonny is a fine keeper and what he's done over the last couple of years has been exceptional.

"He's pretty much been faultless, not really stood out at all - which is probably a good thing for a wicketkeeper - and, long-term, I see him as a focal part of the Test team.

"It's a great opportunity for Ben to show his ability and I think you've got to reward a performance like last week."

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 4:20 [IST]
