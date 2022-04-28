Ben Stokes appointed as England Test captain, succeeds Joe Root

Stokes succeeds Joe Root in becoming the 81stcaptain of the England Men’s Test team.

The ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said: “I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben.

“He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity.”

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men’s Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt.

“He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It’s an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team.”

Stokes made his Test debut in December 2013 and has represented his country on 79 occasions at this level. He was named vice-captain in February 2017 and also stood in as captain when Root was absent for the birth of his second child in the summer of 2020.

The Durham star currently has 5,061 Test runs at an average of 35.89. He has taken 174 wickets with the ball and is amongst the best all-rounders in the world.

England Men’s Test Captain, Ben Stokes, said: “I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer.

“I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world.

“He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role.”