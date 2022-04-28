Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ben Stokes appointed as England Test captain, succeeds Joe Root

By
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes

London, April 28: Durham’s Ben Stokes on Thursday (April 28) has been appointed captain of the England Men’s Test team by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

Stokes succeeds Joe Root in becoming the 81stcaptain of the England Men’s Test team.

The ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said: “I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben.

“He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity.”

Joe Root
Joe Root

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men’s Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt.

“He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It’s an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team.”

Stokes made his Test debut in December 2013 and has represented his country on 79 occasions at this level. He was named vice-captain in February 2017 and also stood in as captain when Root was absent for the birth of his second child in the summer of 2020.

The Durham star currently has 5,061 Test runs at an average of 35.89. He has taken 174 wickets with the ball and is amongst the best all-rounders in the world.

England Men’s Test Captain, Ben Stokes, said: “I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer.

“I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world.

“He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role.”

Comments

MORE BEN STOKES NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | DC vs KKR TV Guide
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 41 April 28 2022, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Kolkata
Predict Now
Read more about: ben stokes england cricket ecb
Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 15:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 28, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments