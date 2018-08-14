Ben Stokes found not guilty of affray, England confirm all-rounder in squad for Trent Bridge Test

This development means the all-rounder could now be included in England's squad for the upcoming third Test against India, starting August 18 at Trent Bridge.

Meanwhile, England Cricket Board confirmed that the New Zealand-born cricketer will be part of the squad for the third Test.

"ECB confirms Ben Stokes will join the England squad ahead of the third Test at Trent Bridge. A CDC hearing for Stokes and Hales will be scheduled," wrote English sports journalist Melinda Ferrell on her Twitter handle.

ECB confirms Ben Stokes will join the England squad ahead of the third Test at Trent Bridge. A CDC hearing for Stokes and Hales will be scheduled. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 14, 2018

Stokes's barrister Gordon Cole, in his closing statements in court, stated that all the evidence presented against him were ambiguous and even shifted focus to England teammate Alex Hales.

"You will see Mr Hales on one occasion appearing to kick. So, when the prosecution seeks to hang all the blame at Ben Stokes's door by saying he rendered people unconscious, just look at what happened.

"Think about kicks and stamps. Does it follow that all of these injuries are properly attributed to Ben Stokes? We say no. We say that the evidence is ambiguous," he had said.

As per reports, Ryan Ali, who was also charged with affray, has also been acquitted.

England had earlier named an unchanged squad for the third Test against India as they awaited the outcome of the all-rounder's trial. The hosts moved 2-0 up following a dominant triumph at Lord's, meaning they can wrap up the five-match series at Trent Bridge.

Stokes missed the second Test as he appeared in court. The trial reached its seventh day on Tuesday (August 13) when the final remarks were heard.

All-rounder Moeen Ali and uncapped seamer Jamie Porter were the two players from the 13-man squad who did not make the final selection at Lord's.