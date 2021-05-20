Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father passes away after long battle with cancer

Kiran Pal, a former employee of Uttar Pradesh Police, was getting treated in a private hospital in Noida and returned home a few days back to be with his family. Bhuvneshwar was near his father as the pacer was not named in the India squad for the tour of England for the WTC Final and the bilateral five-match Test series.

Kiran Pal was undergoing regular chemotherapy in the Noida hospital and showed some improvement but his condition slipped in the last couple of weeks and was admitted to a hospital in the neighbouring Ganga Nagar before being shifted to another hospital in Muzaffarnagar.

On the cricketing front, Bhuvneshwar played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended due to the Covid-19 cases within several teams and the general increase in the cases across the country.