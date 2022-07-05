Big Setback For Team India: ICC Imposes 40 Per Cent Fine, Dock 2 WTC Points After Defeat Against England

David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

India had also lost the Test match by 7 wickets as England chased down a mammoth 378 runs.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Staff, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Consequently, two WTC points have been deducted from India’s points total. India captain Jasprit Bumrah plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge.