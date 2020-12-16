India Vs Australia: Blessed with smart brain, Ajinkya Rahane should lead India well, says Sachin Tendulkar

Rahane will take over the captaincy from Virat Kohli after the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide. Tendulkar, having watched Rahane captain India against Australia at Dharamsala, is hopeful of a good show from him.

"This is going to be slightly different. Having interacted with Ajinkya Rahane, I know he has a very smart brain and he is balanced," Tendulkar told YouTube channel "Sports Today" on the eve of the first Test.

The legendary batsman from Mumbai said he likes Rahane's intensity and preparedness before any big series. "He is aggressive but it's controlled aggression. Whatever time I have spent with him, I know he is a hard-working player," he said.

"He takes nothing for granted, and if you're working hard, if you're sincere and honest in your preparation, the result will invariably follow," Tendulkar said during an interaction on zoom. For Tendulkar, it is always the process that matters and results invariably follow.

"I am sure the team would prepare to the best of their ability. Don't be focussed on the result. Focus on the process and the results will follow." On Wednesday, even skipper Virat Kohli said that he expects his deputy to do a "tremendous job" in his absence and follow the "template" set by the team.