Blind cricket: India clinch T20 series against Sri Lanka 4-1

The last two matches of the series were scheduled for Tuesday with the fourth game proving to be the decider of the series.

India won the toss and elected to field. They were able to restrict the hosts to 142 runs. However, the world champions were charged with a penalty, pushing the target to 149. The Indian captain, Ajay Reddy, bagged the prized wicket of the Sri Lankan star player Ajith Silva, helping in India's victory. While chasing, the 70-run partnership of Ajay Reddy and Durga Rao helped India clinch the T20 in just 15.4 overs.

It's a 10 wickets win for the Indians as they clinch the 5 match T20I series 4-1.#SLvIND — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) July 24, 2018

India won the toss in the second match of the day and repeated their earlier choice of chasing by putting Sri Lanka to bat. The Lankans gave a tough fight and put an impressive score of 190. Though a defendable total, experts were skeptical of India successfully chasing this target. It was truly a visual treat for the Indian fans when India chased 190 with four overs to spare and with all the wickets intact.

Indian captain provided good support to all-rounder Sunil Ramesh, who scored a century in the last match.

This bilateral series definitely lived up to the expectations of the fans of blind cricket. The World Champions had a shaky start, where they lost the first two games of the ODI matches. However, they got back into the groove for the T20 series, winning it by 4-1.

Mahantesh GK, president of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, said, "The first-ever bilateral series brought in the first of its kind nail-biting matches that remained undecided until the last ball."

He also said that Sri Lankan winning the ODI of the series will encourage the other nations to promote blind cricket globally.

Former Sri Lankan captain and minister of ports and shipping Arjuna Ranatunga was the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony. Sunil Ramesh was awarded the "Man of the Series in B3 category" while Ajay Reddy and Ajith Silva were awarded the same in the B2 and B1 category respectively.

Source: Press release