Board President's XI give strong reply to South Africa 'A'

Resuming from their overnight 389 for two, South Africa 'A' did not press for a massive total but chose to declare their first innings at 473/4 after 115.1 overs. Zubayr Hamza, who remained unbeaten on 104 overnight, did not resume his innings to give opportunity for batsmen down the order. Board President's XI ended the day at 201 for two in 45 overs.

Once they thought the batsmen had a decent hit in the middle, South Africa 'A' brought curtains to their innings and the Board President's XI too started on a quick note with openers Sanjay Ramaswamy and Abhimanyu Easwaran added 59 runs in little less than 14 overs.

Malusi Siboto broke the alliance when he jettisoned Easwaran for 33. The wicket followed a period of consolidation as Sanjay (87, 113b, 17x4, 1x6) and Dhruv Shorey (67 n.o,, 97b, 11x4, 1x6) added 122 runs in a little over 25 overs.

Leg-spinner Shaun von Berg ended the swelling alliance when he bagged the wicket of Sanjay, who looked set for a hundred. Ricky Bhui is giving company to Shorey when the umpires ended the proceedings for the day.

Brief scores: South Africa 'A': 473/4 decl in 115.1 overs vs Board President's XI: 201/2 in 45 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 87, Dhruv Shorey 67 (batting).