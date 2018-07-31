Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Board President's XI give strong reply to South Africa 'A'

Written By:
Sanjay Ramaswamy made a solid fifty for Board Presidents XI
Sanjay Ramaswamy made a solid fifty for Board President's XI

Bengaluru, July 31: Board President's XI gave a strong reply to South Africa 'A' on the second day of the three-day warm-up game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday (July 31).

Resuming from their overnight 389 for two, South Africa 'A' did not press for a massive total but chose to declare their first innings at 473/4 after 115.1 overs. Zubayr Hamza, who remained unbeaten on 104 overnight, did not resume his innings to give opportunity for batsmen down the order. Board President's XI ended the day at 201 for two in 45 overs.

Once they thought the batsmen had a decent hit in the middle, South Africa 'A' brought curtains to their innings and the Board President's XI too started on a quick note with openers Sanjay Ramaswamy and Abhimanyu Easwaran added 59 runs in little less than 14 overs.

Malusi Siboto broke the alliance when he jettisoned Easwaran for 33. The wicket followed a period of consolidation as Sanjay (87, 113b, 17x4, 1x6) and Dhruv Shorey (67 n.o,, 97b, 11x4, 1x6) added 122 runs in a little over 25 overs.

Leg-spinner Shaun von Berg ended the swelling alliance when he bagged the wicket of Sanjay, who looked set for a hundred. Ricky Bhui is giving company to Shorey when the umpires ended the proceedings for the day.

Brief scores: South Africa 'A': 473/4 decl in 115.1 overs vs Board President's XI: 201/2 in 45 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 87, Dhruv Shorey 67 (batting).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs England, Ist Test Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 21:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue