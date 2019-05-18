Cricket

Brad Hodge trolled for dig on Kohli's commercial video

By Pti
brad hodge

New Delhi, May 18: Former Australia batsman Brad Hodge found himself at the receiving end of social media troll on Saturday after he took a dig at India captain Virat Kohli for featuring in a commercial for cosmetics along with Rishabh Pant.

Kohli and Pant recently starred in an advertisement for a company to promote face care products. The two brand ambassadors of the company were seen grooving about the benefits of the product. The advertisement went viral instantly with a lot of fans liking it.

Hodge joined the bandwagon and took a dig at Kohli. "Amazing what people do for money," he commented on the advertisement video. Hodge's comments did not go down well with a lot of Kohli's fans who slammed the former Kings XI Punjab head coach, reminding him of the infamous ball-tampering scandal of the Australian team in South Africa last year. Several fans also referred to a video of Steve Smith dancing for some advertisements during the Indian Premier League. The furore forced Hodge to clarify his comment with another tweet, saying he was not speaking in a negative tone.

"Amazing how brutal people are in response. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid," wrote the 44-year-old Hodge who played six Tests and 25 ODIs between 2005 to 2008.

 
Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 21:43 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2019

