Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brad Hogg omits Virat Kohli but four other Indians in his current world Test XI

By
Brad Hogg omits Virat Kohli from World Test XI
Brad Hogg omits Virat Kohli from World Test XI

Melbourne, May 13: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has picked four Indians in his current world Test XI. Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammad Shami were the players from Team India who made a cut in Hogg's team. However, it was suprising to see that neither Virat Kohli nor Cheteshwar Pujara could find a spot in the team.

"Everyone will ask why is Virat Kohli not in this team?" Hogg said in a video posted in his YouTube channel. "But if you look at his last 15 Test innings, only four times he has gone over 31 (runs). That's why Virat Kohli is not my Test team this year," he said.

"Rohit Sharma's a bit lucky to find a place in this XI. He's averaged over 90 but has played Test cricket only in India. But I love the way that he's so relaxed, just pushes the ball through the off side and also works the ball off his legs" he added while speaking about Rohit.

The former left-arm chinaman picked Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock as captain of the team.

Apart from the four Indians, the other players who found a spot in the team are Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner and Nathan Lyon.

Brad Hogg's current world Test XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton De Kock (c/wk), Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Neil Wagner, Nathon Lyon.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Czech Super Series T10: Full schedule
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue