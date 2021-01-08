Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brisbane Test between India and Australia in deep doubt as Queensland announce hard lockdown

By
Brisbane Test in deep doubt
Brisbane Test in deep doubt

Sydney, January 8: The fourth cricket Test between India and Australia scheduled to be played in Brisbane is in further doubt after Queensland state officials announced a hard lockdown for at least three days due to a new COVID-19 case in Brisbane.

There has already been continuing speculation that India will refuse to travel to Brisbane for the final match of the four-Test series beginning January 15, wanting to avoid the Queensland government's strict biosecurity protocols. If so, the match would then be played in Sydney, where the third Test between the teams is ongoing.

Both squads are due to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday, the day after Brisbane's stay-at-home restrictions are currently scheduled to end. The teams are level 1-1 in the series. A cleaner at a quarantine hotel in Brisbane has tested positive for the highly contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19, prompting the state government to take drastic action.

We are going to go hard and we are going to go early to do everything we can to stop the spread, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Friday. The restrictions begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and end at 6 p.m. Monday.

This is incredibly serious. We are declaring that Greater Brisbane area a hotspot and Im also asking my colleagues from other jurisdictions to also declare Greater Brisbane a hotspot until we get through this together, Palaszczuk said. When asked about the Brisbane Test match, the premier replied: "Still talking . . . still positive talks at this stage."

More INDIA IN AUSTRALIA 2020 21 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 338/10 (105.4) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 10:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 8, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More