Cricket Building A Champion IPL Side: Mo Bobat Discusses Team Vision And Strategies On RCB Podcast Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket for RCB, shares insights on team-building strategies post-2024 season, focusing on player development and leadership roles. By Mykhel Team Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 21:18 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Mo Bobat, the Director of Cricket for RCB, shared insights on building a successful IPL team during the RCB Podcast. He discussed the strategic planning that followed their exit in 2024, which ultimately led to their first title win. Bobat and Andy spent significant time creating a foundational plan that guided their decisions moving forward.

Bobat emphasised the importance of having a clear vision at the end of the previous season. This vision influenced decisions on player retention, releases, auction strategies, and game tactics. "We had a vision at the back end of last season of how we wanted to play. That template became the basis for retention, release decisions, auction preparation, player preparation, and our tactics going into games," he stated.

The approach was not just about winning individual games or trophies but about ensuring success through well-defined processes. Bobat noted, "If you nail your processes, you must have enough conviction that success becomes inevitable. If you just hunt winning a game or a trophy, it becomes pressure that you don’t need."

Bobat also spoke about Dinesh Karthik's transition into coaching and mentorship roles within the team. He recognised Karthik's potential early on: "I always knew that he was interested in coaching and that he has got coaching potential and leadership potential. I think he will go on to do special things as a coach." The investment in Karthik is expected to benefit both RCB and Indian cricket in the coming years.

Rajat Patidar as Captain

Rajat Patidar's appointment as captain was another key decision discussed by Bobat. He praised Patidar's ability to remain calm under pressure: "He is a calm guy and one of the things I really admire in sportsmen is if they get braver under pressure." Patidar's performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy showcased his leadership qualities, making him an obvious choice for captaincy.

Scouting and Evaluation Strategy

The scouting and evaluation strategy employed by RCB combined both data analysis and live observations. Bobat explained his philosophy: "My general philosophy across most things is a nice blend of art and science. Data is important. I like data-informed environments, but I really value watching players live and seeing the context of the match situation." This approach allowed them to assess players' responses to pressure beyond what scorecards or videos could reveal.