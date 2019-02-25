Bumrah says death bowling is always difficult

1. India's death overs effort

"Once you bowl the last over in a close game, it's 50-50," he said after the game on Sunday (February 24). "You try your best, you're always clear in your execution, but some days it works and some days it doesn't. Nothing to worry about, we wanted to close the game in our favour but it's ok, it happens. Death bowling is always difficult."

2. Sluggish pitch

"On this wicket, around 140-145 would have been a very good score. There was low bounce and it was difficult to hit big shots. We were short by 15-20 runs but we had a fighting total. The wicket was a little difficult to bat on. It was sluggish. It wasn't easy to score heavily," said Bumrah.

3. Chasing helped Aussies: Bumrah

Bumrah said while batting first it was tough to gauge what a good score would be on such wickets and that is where India fell short. "Once you know your target is small, batting is a little different. Once you hit one boundary you don't need to take a lot of risks. When we were batting first we were still figuring out what is a safe total. Maybe that was the difference," he said.

4. Maxwell lauds Cummins, Richardson

"To win a game like this - by the way we got ourselves in trouble by the last over, we probably should have lost and if it wasn't for Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson pulling something out of the hat," said Maxwell. "I did mention to Finchy - if anyone could go out there, face their first ball in the last over and get us 14, it's probably Pat Cummins. He can do anything. He does it quite regularly. I think I remember him in UAE a few years ago. Think he came out and hit a first ball six. We only needed one to win and he hit it in the air. He got the job done tonight, but for him to keep a cool head, hit a gap on the off side against a guy who hits three out of six yorkers is just real good batting. And Jhye Richardson as well, at the end. For a young player to do that, I'm sure he'd have loved the opportunity to bat with Pat at the end. You see that little cuddle at the end. It was beautiful."