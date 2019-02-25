Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bumrah says death bowling is always difficult

By
Jasprit Bumrah defended Indias death over effort after Umesh Yadav conceded 14 runs in the final over against Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson
Jasprit Bumrah defended India's death over effort after Umesh Yadav conceded 14 runs in the final over against Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson

Viskhapatnam, February 25: Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant 19th over but India lost the first T20I against Australia by three wickets after Umesh Yadav conceded 14 runs in the last over. But Bumrah defended India's effort in the death overs saying it has always been a 50-50 situation in the final over.

1. India's death overs effort

1. India's death overs effort

"Once you bowl the last over in a close game, it's 50-50," he said after the game on Sunday (February 24). "You try your best, you're always clear in your execution, but some days it works and some days it doesn't. Nothing to worry about, we wanted to close the game in our favour but it's ok, it happens. Death bowling is always difficult."

2. Sluggish pitch

2. Sluggish pitch

"On this wicket, around 140-145 would have been a very good score. There was low bounce and it was difficult to hit big shots. We were short by 15-20 runs but we had a fighting total. The wicket was a little difficult to bat on. It was sluggish. It wasn't easy to score heavily," said Bumrah.

3. Chasing helped Aussies: Bumrah

3. Chasing helped Aussies: Bumrah

Bumrah said while batting first it was tough to gauge what a good score would be on such wickets and that is where India fell short. "Once you know your target is small, batting is a little different. Once you hit one boundary you don't need to take a lot of risks. When we were batting first we were still figuring out what is a safe total. Maybe that was the difference," he said.

4. Maxwell lauds Cummins, Richardson

4. Maxwell lauds Cummins, Richardson

"To win a game like this - by the way we got ourselves in trouble by the last over, we probably should have lost and if it wasn't for Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson pulling something out of the hat," said Maxwell. "I did mention to Finchy - if anyone could go out there, face their first ball in the last over and get us 14, it's probably Pat Cummins. He can do anything. He does it quite regularly. I think I remember him in UAE a few years ago. Think he came out and hit a first ball six. We only needed one to win and he hit it in the air. He got the job done tonight, but for him to keep a cool head, hit a gap on the off side against a guy who hits three out of six yorkers is just real good batting. And Jhye Richardson as well, at the end. For a young player to do that, I'm sure he'd have loved the opportunity to bat with Pat at the end. You see that little cuddle at the end. It was beautiful."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue