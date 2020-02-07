Bushfire Cricket Bash, Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI: Teams, Timings, When and Where To Watch

Several former cricket superstars from all over the world have pledged their support to the noble cause and the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram are going to play in the 10-over per side charity game. Ponting and Gilchrist will be leading the two teams.

What is the format of the match?

The match will have a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face. Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings.

What are the teams?

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge.

Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced).

Coach: Tim Paine

When will the match start?

The match will start at 9:45 AM (IST).

Where can one watch the match?

Australia: Foxtel, Channel 7, Kayo Sports. Free streaming via cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app. Radio coverage on ABC

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burma, India, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka: Sony Pictures Sports Network

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man - BT Sport, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page

New Zealand: SkyNZ, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page

Canada: ATN, cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page

Fans can also watch it on cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia Live app, cricket.com.au Facebook page.