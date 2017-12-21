CA fines 44 Big Bash players

Sydney, December 21: Cricket Australia (CA) has cracked down on slow over rates, handing out fines to 44 players in the Big Bash League.

Teams from across the men's and women's Big Bash competitions were targeted by the CA, who deemed each side were one over short in their respective matches.

The men's Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars teams were stung by the CA – every member of the playing XI hit with a fine of 1,000 Australian Dollars.

Sixers captain Moises Henriques and Stars skipper John Hastings also received one strike each following respective defeats to Sydney Thunder (five wickets) and Brisbane Heat (15 runs), meaning the pair are a strike away from an automatic one-game suspension.

Meanwhile, the women's Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers were not spared by the governing body.

Each playing member was fined 250 Australian Dollars, with captains Suzie Bates (Strikers) and Amy Satterthwaite (Renegades) also handed strikes.

However, the Renegades' fine has been reduced to 125 Australian Dollars per player after accepting their penalty without appeal.

Source: OPTA