Can India still qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final? Here is the scenario, NRR calculations

1 How can India qualify Asia Cup final

India’s route to the Asia Cup 2022 final is quite simple. They need to beat both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Super 4 matches in good margins. India currently have a Net Run Rate of -0.126 while Sri Lanka (+0.589) and Pakistan (+0.126) are well ahead in the NRR scenario. So, the equation here is quite straightforward for Rohit Sharma and his men.

2 How can Pakistan qualify Asia Cup final

Pakistan have two matches remaining in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. They need to ensure a win at least one of them and also ensure that their defeat in the other game does not affect the NRR that much. However, if they lose both their matches, then Pakistan will go out of the Asia Cup.

3 How can Sri Lanka qualify for Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka are in a similar situation as Pakistan. The Islanders will have to win one match against either India or Pakistan and get to 4 points and keep that NRR in the positive range. But Sri Lanka will have to keep an eye on the outings all the other teams too, and winning their both remaining matches will ensure a smooth passage to the final.

4 How can Afghanistan enter Asia Cup final

Afghanistan, who were beaten by Sri Lanka in their first-match, need to win both their remaining matches perforce to remain in contention for the Asia Cup 2022 final. Even one defeat will end their Asia Cup sojourn, just like India. They currently have a NRR of -0.589, hence wins in big margins too are essential for the Afghans.