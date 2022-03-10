Can Virat Kohli score his 71st century at 'home ground' Bangalore? Check his records at Chinnaswamy!

Kohli was out for 45 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, though the former Indian skipper went past 8000-run mark in Test cricket, the 8th Indian batsmen to achieve the feat.

So, can Kohli get that much-awaited 71st international hundred, 28th in Test cricket, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru? It’s also his 'home ground’ since 2008, the year in which he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as budding batsman.

For the record, Kohli’s last International century was scored in 2019 against Bangladesh in a day-night Test at Kolkata. Incidentally, the second Test match against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru too is a day-night, Pink Ball Test.

Can we take it as stars converging in favour of Kohli after a prolong drought? Here’s a close look at Kohli’s records across formats at Bangalore and overall Test record against Sri Lanka in Test cricket.

Dip in and see whether Kohli is primed to end his lean patch.

1 Kohli’s Test record at Bangalore

Kohli has played three Tests in Bangalore and has made 181 runs at 60.33 with a hundred and fifty. His highest is 103. So, he has a good record at the Chinnaswamy and can look forward to scoring that elusive hundred.

2 Kohli’s ODI record at Bangalore

Kohli has a below-par record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in ODIs. In 6 matches, he has scored 152 runs at a shade over 25 with just one fifty.

3 Kohli’s T20I record at Bangalore

In all, Kohli has played 5 T20Is at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, making 116 runs with a highest of 76 not out at an average of 29.

4 Kohli’s Test record against Sri Lanka

Kohli has so far played 10 Tests against Sri Lanka and has made 1049 runs at an incredible average of 74.93 with 5 centuries. Can Kohli get that elusive 71st international hundred against a favourite opposition?