Can you perturb Sachin Tendulkar by speaking Tamil? Find out!

Bengaluru, October 24: Sachin Tendulkar can adjust to conditions like few other batsmen can. The legend has showed us that on countless occasions during a remarkable career.

Fine. But can the instincts of Tendulkar be defeated by a seemingly alien language? Tamil in this instance. Let's listen to a lovely little anecdote from the master himself to find out.

The Mumbaikar was attending a function related to the book launch of Rajdeep Sardesai and on the dais were Harsha Bhogle and Sunil Gavaskar.

You think someone can baffle @sachin_rt on the ground by speaking in Tamil ? GOD no way. Thanks for sharing this Paaji. pic.twitter.com/wyQYIRLNFi — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 24, 2017

"It happened during a Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu in Mumbai. The ball started reversing as Tamil Nadu had changed the ball. I just stood two feet outside the crease just to disturb the length of the bowlers.

"From point, Hemang Badani said something to the bowler. He said munnadi munnadi, failing to understand that I had spent some good 15 years in the Indian dressing room with several players from Chennai.

Honoured to be a part of this unique huddle of Indian Cricket Greats at Mumbai's #RoyalOperaHouse Wishing you luck, @sardesairajdeep! pic.twitter.com/l9dX5uHiEV — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2017

So I understand little bit of Tamil, munnadi and pinnadi, so I was constantly altering my stance so I could follow what Hemang was telling the bowler and do exactly the opposite," said Tendulkar.

GOD No way you can baffle Tendulkar! Badani wrote in his twitter handle later. Indeed!