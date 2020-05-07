Caribbean Premier League 2020: Full list of players retained by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

They have named fast-bowler Ryaad Emrit as their skipper. Carlos Brathwaite, who captained the team in the previous season, has not been. They have also let go of Robin Singh, bringing in former Australia batsman Simon Helmot as their new head coach.

Speaking on his appointment as captain, Emrit said: "I am very excited to be part of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for a second season. I think that the team that is selected this year is going to be a very exciting one. I am very excited to be named as captain. It's always an honour and a privilege to lead a franchise. Our new coach, Simon Helmot, knows the CPL and he knows how to win titles. He and I are going to work very hard to get the team to the finals."

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 29 but the tournament organisers have said that they are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments.

St Kitts and Nevile Patriots Retained Players: Evin Lewis (retained), Fabian Allen (retained), Sheldon Cottrell (retained), Denesh Ramdin (transferred), Rayad Emrit (retained), Alzarri Joseph (retained), Dominic Drakes (emerging player signed).