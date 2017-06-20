Champions Trophy 2017: Top 5 batsmen

5) Joe Root (England)
Star England batsman Joe Root and one of the best in the world at the moment, scored 258 runs in 4 matches and was England's best batsman in the tournament.
4) Virat Kohli (India)
The Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a decent outing in the Champions Trophy going by his standards. He is the fourth highest run getter (258 in 5 matches). Unfortunately Kohli did not score a hundred this time.
3) Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)
Tamim Iqbal performed consistently for his side in the tournament scoring 293 runs in 4 matches. His big runs at the top helped Bangladesh reach the semi-final.
2) Rohit Sharma (India)
Rohit Sharma was the second highest run-scorer in the tournament (304 in 5 matches). The form of the dazzling duo of Sharma and Dhawan at the top was the formula behind India's consistent performance in the tournament.
1) Shikhar Dhawan (India)
Shikhar Dhawan scored 338 runs in 5 matches including 1 century. He performed consistently all through the tournament and was India's standout batsman.