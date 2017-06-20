Champions Trophy 2017: Top 5 batsmen

Bengaluru, June 20: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 got over on Sunday (June 18) with least favourites Pakistan lifting the coveted title beating the mighty Indians.

The men in green bagged the bragging rights by thrashing their arch-rivals by 180 runs. It was Pakistan's maiden Champions Trophy title.

It was an exciting 18 days of some quality cricket with several surprise elements. Bangladesh for starters reached the last four stage from the potential group of death leaving behind giants like Australia and New Zealand.