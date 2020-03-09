Chances given to Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney cost India dear: Shikha Pandey

Both Healy and Mooney struck quickfire fifties to take the match away from India. "You do have plans against a batter like her, but the kind of shots she played were amazing," she said.

"Sometimes you can just stand and acknowledge, and appreciate the shots she was playing. It was one of those days when I was on the receiving end. Nerves weren't really a factor. Once you get onto the field, you just zone out. I don't think I felt nerves.

"Initially, if you gift chances to batters in form they're going to use them. It could have gone either way but those chances costed us. We could have been better in all three departments and it wasn't just the fielding," said Pandey.

Despite struggling in the final as Australia reached 184 for four from their 20 overs, Pandey revelled in the occasion with the India team getting the chance to meet tennis star and sporting icon Billie Jean King after the trophy presentation.

"It's huge to meet people like Billie Jean King in person," she said. "I was privileged to be part of the event although it's disappointing to be on the wrong end of the result.

"It's an honour to meet someone who has done so much for women's sport in general and is working for equal opportunities. Just to meet her in person is a good thing. She said we were unlucky to have lost and to keep working hard," said Pandey.