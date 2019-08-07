Chandimal named in Sri Lanka's preliminary Test squad

Chandimal was dropped for the Tests against South Africa earlier this year but his impressive form in domestic action has led to a recall.

Akila Dananjaya and Dilruwan Perera are also back in contention, along with opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara.

Akila was suspended from international cricket for an illegal action late last year, meaning he missed out on selection for the Cricket World Cup in England.

Angelo Mathews, who did not feature against South Africa due to injury, is back.

All-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya and fast bowler Asitha Fernando are the two uncapped players in a group that will be cut down to 15 next week.

Sri Lanka preliminary squad in full: Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando.