Chennai Super Kings Chairman L Sabaretnam passes away following brief illness

IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Match Report: Jadeja's all-round heroics powers Chennai Super Kings to top of table

Meanwhile, it was a memorable day for the Chennai-based IPL franchise as Ravindra Jadeja blasted an IPL record-equalling 37 runs in one over and then grabbed three big wickets in an outstanding all-round display as Chennai Super Kings crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Jadeja pummelled 62 off 28 balls and lifted CSK to 191 for four after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to bat in a top-of-the-table clash. Then, with his slow left-arm spin bowling, the star all-rounder picked up the important wickets of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to derail RCB's run-chase on a sluggish Wankhede pitch.

After a cracking start that saw them cross 50 in five overs, RCB were stopped at 122 for nine in 20 overs. The immensely talented Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with a blazing 34 off just 15 balls.

Veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir (2/16) picked up two wickets for CSK while giving away very few runs. Jadeja began the final over of CSK innings by clobbering four consecutive sixes off Harshal Patel before adding another off the fifth ball. He smashed the last ball over square leg for four as Harshal, who had figures of 3 for 14 going into the final over, finished with 4-0-51-3.

Jadeja, batting at No.5, was yet to open his account when he was dropped by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar. With CSK placed at 154/4 when Harshal was handed the ball, Jadeja hit the first four balls for towering sixes and followed them with another maximum and a boundary in the seven-ball final over.

RCB capitulated after the exit of skipper Virat Kohli (8) and Padikkal, who provided a flying start by racing to 44 in three overs. Padikkal looked in sublime touch as he hit boundaries effortlessly, sending two over the fence.

After Kohli fell to a slower ball from Sam Curran (1/35) and Padikkal was dismissed by Shardul Thakur (1/11), things went downhill for the Bengaluru team as it slipped to 81 for 5 in the 10th over.

Washington Sundar (7), who was promoted to the No.3 spot, could not make an impact and was Jadeja's first victim. Glenn Maxwell (22, 15 balls) threatened, albeit briefly, before being castled by Jadeja. De Villiers (4), on whom the team's hopes rested, was foxed by Jadeja, who got one to turn to dismiss the dangerous South African.