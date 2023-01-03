Chennai Super Kings sets up their fourth academy in Trichy

The Super Kings Academy at Trichy will be a state-of-the-art facility with 8 pitches (3 turf, 3 matting and 2 concrete) and floodlights.

Coaching classes for boys and girls will get underway from April, 2023. Admissions will be open for students aged 6 to 21 years from Kamala Niketan Montessori School and outside as well.

Talking about the Super Kings Academy in Trichy, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO Mr K.S. Viswanathan said, "We are thrilled to set up a centre in Trichy. It is an important step towards spreading our wings across Tamil Nadu, one of our important goals when we set up the academy.

"Trichy is at the hearCt of Tamil Nadu and a city with tremendous love for cricket. Super Kings Academy will bring expert coaching methods and state-of-the-art infrastructure which will help young cricketers in Trichy finetune and enhance their games," he added.

PR Sathiamoorthy, the Trustee and Administrative officer of Kamala Niketan Montessori School, said: "We are excited to bring Super Kings Academy to Trichy. Youngsters in the city love cricket and an expert coaching centre will help them take their games to the next level. I'm sure this will be the first and important step towards nurturing the next generation of cricketers from the region."

The CSK cricket coaching academy, which started in April 2022, currently has centres in Chennai (Thoraipakkam), Salem (Salem Cricket Foundation) and Hosur (MS Dhoni Global School).