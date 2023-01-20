Cheteshwar Pujara slams 12000 First Class Runs in India: Top 10 First Class Run Scorers For India

The elite batter reached the milestone on Friday while batting for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy against Andhra Pradesh.

The batter also brought about his 48th first-class fifty against Andhra after scoring 91 runs in the second innings. Saurashtra though lost the match by 150 runs.

Pujara has been a stalwart in the domestic circuit. The Indian batter has an average of around 60 in first-class cricket and has been a stellar performer in the red ball format. He has represented Saurashtra, West Zone and the Rest of India in the domestic formats, while representing India, India A in first-class international matches.

Wasim Jaffer Leads the Pack:

Wasim Jaffer still has the highest number of runs in first-class domestic cricket in India. The former Indian opener has 14609 runs to his name and he scored those runs at a fantastic average of 53. Jaffer, who represented Mumbai and Vidarbha in Ranji cricket, also has 46 first-class centuries to his name, most by an Indian in domestic cricket.

Top Ten Domestic Run Scorers in India:

Name Matches Runs Average Highest Score 100s Wasim Jaffer 186 14609 53.70 301 46 Cheteshwar Pujara 146 12016 59.19 352 36 Sachin Tendulkar 118 9677 57.6 233* 33 Gautam Gambhir 126 9655 49.51 233* 28 Parthiv Patel 153 9500 44.18 206 23 Abhinav Mukund 129 9398 50.52 300* 30 Manoj Tiwary 129 9326 50.41 303* 29 Subramaniam Badrinath 127 9127 54.65 250 28 Paras Dogra 125 9078 51.57 253 30 Robin Uthappa 133 9061 41.37 162 22

Pujara International Stats:

Pujara has been a mainstay for India in the Test format. The 34-year-old has played 98 Tests for India, scoring 7014 runs at an average of 44.4. He has 19 Test centuries to his name as well. The batter will potentially have the opportunity to play his 100th Test in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series. The Rajkot-born player has found his somewhat derailed form recently in the longest format. He scored a fantastic hundred in December against Bangladesh and was adjudged Player of the Series.