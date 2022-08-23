Cheteshwar Pujara continues to dazzle in Royal London Cup, slams third ton in 5 innings for Sussex

Continuing his sparkling form with the bat for his team Sussex Sharks, Pujara played a knock of 132 off just 90 deliveries against Middlesex. He stepped into the middle to bat at number four and shared a partnership of 238 off 166 balls for the third wicket with opener Tom Alsop. While Pujara was dismissed after playing a knock of 132, which was laced with 20 boundaries and two maximums, Alsop went on to score an unbeaten 189 off 155 deliveries.

Pujara - who is generally labelled as a red-ball cricketer for his slow batting style in Test cricket - has been setting the stage on fire in the List A format with his dominant batting performances. His strike rate remains a topic of discussion during Test cricket but the Rajkot batter is certainly setting things straight in the limited-overs format.

In knock against Middlesex, Pujara batted for 125 minutes and played another fine impactful innings to help his team post a mammoth 400 for 4 in the stipulated 50 overs.

In the eight innings he has played in the ongoing Royal London Cup 2022, Pujara has slammed three centuries and two fifties. He also scored an unbeaten 49 against Durham. In eight games, the 34-year-old batter has accumulated 616 runs at an incredible strike rate of 116. He averages 102.33 in the ongoing domestic 50-over competition in the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the month, putting up a solid show with the bat Pujara scored 107 off 79 deliveries against Warwickshire. His innings was laced with two maximums and seven fours. Prior to that, Pujara had slammed his career-best List-A score of 174 off just 131 deliveries against Surrey, notching up his second hundred in a span of 48 hours.

Pujara had a dream run during the County Championship for Sussex earlier this year as well as the talented batter slammed three double centuries in the red-ball format for the county side. He even slammed two centuries in the tournament during the English summer.