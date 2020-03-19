Chris Gayle inspired by Rocky takes #StayAtHome challenge – Watch

After the novel coronavirus pandemic brought the sporting world to an halt since last week, we have seen several stars showcase what they have been upto. And now, the Universe Boss took on the challenge in his own style.

The Jamaican on Thursday (March 19) took to social media to post a video, where he is seen sporting a black attire, boxing gloves and working out to the tune of 'Eye of the Tiger' playing in the background.

While, Gayle showcased his way of coping with time off from cricket, England and Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes also took to Instagram to showcase what he's been upto.

In the video, Stokes can be seen having a backyard golf session.

Many events were cancelled globally due to the Covid-19 pandameic and as part of that, England's tour of Sri Lanka was called off. Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended until April 15.