Chris Gayle inspired by Rocky takes #StayAtHome challenge – Watch

By
Chris Gayle takes the #StayAtHome challenge
Bengaluru, March 19: West Indies and Kings XI Punjab swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle took on the #StayAtHome challenge amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

After the novel coronavirus pandemic brought the sporting world to an halt since last week, we have seen several stars showcase what they have been upto. And now, the Universe Boss took on the challenge in his own style.

The Jamaican on Thursday (March 19) took to social media to post a video, where he is seen sporting a black attire, boxing gloves and working out to the tune of 'Eye of the Tiger' playing in the background.

While, Gayle showcased his way of coping with time off from cricket, England and Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes also took to Instagram to showcase what he's been upto.

In the video, Stokes can be seen having a backyard golf session.

View this post on Instagram

Athletics coach yesterday Golf coach today 🏃‍♂️ 🏌️‍♂️ ⛳️

A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on

Many events were cancelled globally due to the Covid-19 pandameic and as part of that, England's tour of Sri Lanka was called off. Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended until April 15.

Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
