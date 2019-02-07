Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Windies recall Gayle for start of England ODI series

By Opta
Chris Gayle

Jamaica, Feb 7: Chris Gayle is back in the West Indies squad for the first two ODIs against England along with the uncapped Nicholas Pooran.

The powerful opening batsman made himself unavailable for selection for the tours of India and Bangladesh due to his participation in the Afghanistan Premier League and the T10 League.

Gayle is set to return against England after the 39-year-old was named in a 14-man squad on Thursday.

Batsman Pooran, who can also keep wicket, could make his international debut in the 50-over format, while Evin Lewis returns after missing the India tour and Bangladesh ODIs for personal reasons.

Ashley Nurse is included after the spinner recovered from a shoulder injury, but Marlon Samuels misses out due to a knee problem and there is no place for Roston Chase or Carlos Brathwaite.

Paceman Shannon Gabriel could feature later in the series, having played a big part in the Test series win over England.

The first of five ODIs gets under way at the Kensington Oval on February 20.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue