Chris Gayle wins defamation case against Fairfax media

Sydney, October 30: Chris Gayle has won his defamation battle against Fairfax Media after a NSW Supreme Court jury found the publisher failed to prove reports alleging he exposed himself to a massage therapist in Sydney were true.

The jury also found Fairfax - publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times - was motivated by malice in publishing a series of reports alleging the West Indies player exposed himself to the masseuse in February 2015, reports Sydney Morning Herald.

The jury of three women and one man took less than two hours to decide on Monday that Fairfax had not established a defence of truth to the reports.

"I came all the way from Jamaica to actually defend myself and my character as well. At the end of the day I'm very, very happy," Gayle said. "I'm a good man. I'm not guilty," he said.

The cricketer likened the win to a "triple century" because the jury answered "no" three times when asked whether Fairfax had established the "substantial truth" of three allegations, namely that he intentionally exposed his genitals, indecently exposed himself and indecently propositioned the woman.

Gayle, 38, had told the court the allegations, made by team masseuse Leanne Russell, were "heartbreaking" and he felt compelled to come to court to "clear my name".

His teammate, Dwayne Smith, was present in the dressing room at Drummoyne Oval at the time of the alleged incident.

Smith insisted it "did not happen" and said "that's something you would remember" if it did happen.

Gayle's long-time friend, UK-based cricket coach Donovan Miller, told the court on Thursday that, since Fairfax had published the articles, Gayle had become "very reserved and scared" in public places such as bars, "especially females."

A hearing on damages will be held at a later date.

Asked outside court if he regretted that incident, Gayle said: "You know what, I'll find her one day and talk to her."