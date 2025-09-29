Cricket Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket After 13-Year Career By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 17:58 [IST]

England's dependable seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has drawn the curtains on his international career, confirming his retirement on Monday.

The 36-year-old made the announcement through social media, reflecting on his journey with the national side. "The moment has come, and I've decided the time is right for me to retire from international cricket. Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams," Woakes wrote.

Since making his debut in 2011, Woakes became a key figure in England's setup across formats. He represented his country in 217 matches, collecting 396 wickets with his sharp swing bowling while also proving his worth with the bat, compiling 3,705 runs. His ability to contribute in both departments earned him the reputation of one of England's most reliable all-rounders of the modern era.

Woakes' final appearance came earlier this summer in the ICC World Test Championship series against India. Despite battling a painful shoulder dislocation, he courageously walked out to bat on the last day with one arm strapped in a sling. The moment, though symbolic, encapsulated his commitment and grit - qualities that defined his career.

Over the years, Woakes played pivotal roles in some of England's most celebrated victories, including the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph. Known for his accuracy with the ball and calm presence in pressure situations, he was often the man England turned to when stability was needed.

While injuries occasionally hindered his career, Woakes consistently found ways to make a comeback, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most selfless and hardworking cricketers in the squad.

Though his international chapter has ended, Woakes is expected to continue contributing to domestic and franchise cricket, bringing with him a wealth of experience. For England fans, his retirement marks the departure of a cricketer who not only delivered memorable performances but also embodied professionalism and resilience throughout his career.

As Woakes himself acknowledged, the boy who once dreamed in a backyard went on to leave an enduring mark on England's cricketing history.