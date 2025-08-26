FIDE World Cup 2025 Heads to Goa: Schedule, Format, Full List of Players, Prize Money - All You Need to Know

Cricket CLT10 Noida: Super Sonic Crush RJ Mahvash's Team Supreme Strikers by 10 Wickets in Final By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 22:34 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

The CLT10 tournament concluded in dramatic fashion as RJ Mahvash's team, Supreme Strikers, suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Dwayne Smith-led Super Sonic in the grand finale on Sunday (August 24).

The tournament, held from August 22 to 24, featured eight competitive teams, but the final proved one-sided as Super Sonic chased down the target in record time.

Supreme Strikers Struggle with the Bat

Batting first, Supreme Strikers could only post 105 runs in their allotted 10 overs. Captain Shaun Marsh retired out after scoring 18, leaving his side in early trouble at 30/3. Middle-order batter Ujjwal provided the only resistance, smashing a brilliant 59 off 30 balls with one four and eight sixes. Apart from him, no other batter could make a substantial contribution, and the Strikers ended with 7 wickets down at 105.

Super Sonic's Explosive Chase

In reply, Super Sonic came out with all guns blazing. The opening pair tore into the Strikers' bowling attack, scoring 19 runs in the first over and 21 in the second. By the end of two overs, they had already piled up 40 runs. Even though bowler Shivam produced a tidy third over, the momentum quickly shifted back as Shibbu conceded 22 runs in a 10-ball over, leaking wides, no-balls, and maximums.

Shivam, who had earlier bowled well, also went for 24 runs in his next over, taking the score to 91/0 in just five overs. Ramees then sealed the match in the sixth over with two sixes and a four, ensuring Super Sonic lifted the CLT10 championship in style.

A Tournament to Remember

While RJ Mahvash's Supreme Strikers faltered at the final hurdle, the tournament showcased some exciting talent, big-hitting displays, and nail-biting finishes over three days of action. For fans, the final may have been one-sided, but Super Sonic's dominance will be remembered as one of the most ruthless displays in CLT10 history.