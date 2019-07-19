Comparing India’s World Cup performances in 2010s and 1990s: It’s chalk and cheese

Three World Cups were held in this decade and while India won it in 2011, Australia bagged it in 2015.

India though had two disappointing ending to their campaigns in the 2015 and 2019 editions despite a great start, they have overall done really well in the showpiece event over this decade.

India were led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups while Virat Kohli led them in the latest one. In the three editions, India lost only four matches and had one of the best win-loss records of all big teams.

In the 2011 World Cup played at home, India won seven games (Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, West Indies, Australia in the quarter-final, Pakistan in the semi-final and Sri Lanka in final) while they lost only to South Africa and tied with England.

In the 2015 edition, India beat Pakistan, South Africa, UAE, West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe in the group stage and then beat Bangladesh in the quarter-final. They lost their first match of the tournament in the semi-final which was against Australia.

This year, under Kohli, India beat South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the league stage and lost to New Zealand in the semi-final. Their league game against same opponent was washed out.

Overall, India featured in 27 games at the World Cup in the 2010s and won 21 of them (success rate 77.77 per cent). They lost four (to the SENA countries) while one was tied and one remained inconclusive.

India had far poorer World Cup outings in 1990s

Compare this with India’s performance in the World Cup in the 1990s. They played in the 1992, 1996 and 1999 editions under one captain – Mohammad Azharuddin – and could make the semi-final only once.

In 1992 when the tournament was played in Australia and New Zealand and India could win only two of their eight games (against Pakistan and Zimbabwe) while they lost five (England, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and South Africa) and their game against Sri Lanka was washed out.

At home in 1996, India beat Kenya, West Indies and Zimbabwe in the group stage and then defeated Pakistan in the quarter-final. On the other hand, they lost to Australia and Sri Lanka in the group and then again to the Lankans in the semi-final.

In 1999, India humbled Kenya, Sri Lanka and England after losing to South Africa and Zimbabwe to make the Super Six but could beat only arch-rivals Pakistan there while they lost to Australia and New Zealand to crash out.

In the three World Cups played in the 1990s, India played 23 matches but could win in only 10 and lost 12. One game was inconclusive. The success rate was a poor 43.47 per cent.