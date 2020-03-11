Cricket
Coronavirus impact: Asia XI, World XI matches postponed

By
Bengaluru, March 11: Several sports events across the world have been postponed or called off due to the global spread of the coronavirus.

While there are growing concerns about whether the upcoming schedule of the IPL will go ahead as planned, another event has joined the list of rescheduled/postponed events. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday decided to postpone the Asian XI and World XI matches due to the outbreak of the novel virus.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the matches, which mark the birthday celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (referred to as the father of Bangladesh) were scheduled to be held on March 21 and March 22, have now been postponed.

High profile names like Indian captain Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Chris Gayle were set to take part in the matches between Asia XI and World XI.

"There's no guarantee that those who are supposed to play will be able to arrive, or can leave after the matches," BCB president Nazmul Hasan said, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.

He further added, "There are a lot of restrictions, so we have deferred both programmes. We will organise after a month taking stock of the situation. It is postponed for the time being."

The spread of the COVID-19 has impacted events across the globe as several football matches are being played behind closed doors. Italian league, Serie A, have been suspended due to the outbreak.

Source: With input from agencies

Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 20:21 [IST]
