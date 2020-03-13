Cricket
Coronavirus: New Zealand's tour of Australia goes behind closed doors

By Jamie Smith
SCG

Melbourne, March 13: Australia's upcoming one-day international series against New Zealand will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that fans will not be allowed into grounds to watch the three-match series, which starts on Friday at the SCG.

Ticket-holders will be given a full refund with no decision yet made over Australia's upcoming three-match Twenty20 international tour of New Zealand.

"Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation at home and overseas before making a decision on Australian men's international matches beyond the Australian leg of the ODI tournament," said a statement.

It was also confirmed that Australia's World Cup-winning women's side's tour of South Africa has been suspended.

A series of three ODIs and three T20s was set to get under way in Durban on March 22.

"We have taken strong action today in the face of an unprecedented public health issue," said Kevin Roberts, CA's chief executive.

"We believe this is the right decision to minimise the risk of public exposure to the coronavirus, which the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic on Thursday.

"We understand that these changes to our schedule will impact many, but we hope our community will understand that the public health and safety issues caused by the coronavirus must take priority over sport at this time. This is not an issue specific to cricket."

Domestic cricket in Australia will continue as scheduled with the Sheffield Shield final to be played on March 27.

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
