Coronavirus: Safety protocol complications delay England bowlers' return to training

By Pti
Safety protocol complications delay England bowlers return to training
Safety protocol complications delay England bowlers' return to training

London, May 20: England bowlers' much-anticipated resumption of training amid the coronavirus pandemic has been delayed after the first session was postponed due to "complications" in ensuring safety protocols.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which suspended all its competitive action till July due to the pandemic, had announced last week that a pool of 30 cricketers will be prepared for the planned start of international cricket this summer.

However, according to 'ESPNCricinfo', "issues in establishing uniform practices that minimise the chances of infection have proved slightly harder to implement than envisaged."

The likes of star pacers James Anderson, Stuart Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes were due to resume training at their respective local county grounds on Wednesday (May 20).

England players told to use own set of balls, marked water bottles on resuming training

A spokesperson told the website that "the earliest" possible resumption of training would be Thursday (May 21).

Among the complications listed for Wednesday's delay were lack of PPE kits for the physios and delay in procurement of batches of balls to be used during practice.

The ECB had earlier announced that players will be given a box of balls each only for their individual use and they can't apply saliva on them. The governing body also stated that balls must remain in their kit bags when not in use.

The players are required to undergo temperature checks before hitting the nets under the supervision of a coach and physio.

A two-metre distance has to be maintained with the coach and the physio will be the only one wearing a PPE kit.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
