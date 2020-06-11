Coronavirus: Team India's tour of Sri Lanka called off due to pandemic

The BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket unanimously came to a decision that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead during these troubled times. Team India was scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation, starting June end and continuing till July. The dates for the matches had not yet been finalised.

"It is not possible to tour Sri Lanka in July in the current scenario," the source told PTI. A media release from Sri Lanka also confirmed the development.

"The BCCI informed Sri Lanka Cricket that due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket series, which included 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches will not be feasible," the SLC stated.

The cancellation was expected as Indian players are yet to resume training with cases continuing to rise rapidly in the country, which has recorded more than 8,000 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Earlier in the day, Brijesh Patel, the IPL Governing Council Chairman, said the BCCI is ready to go ahead with the IPL 2020 and they are waiting for a final word from the ICC regarding the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

Patel also said the IPL 2020 or even a part of it could be staged abroad as the BCCI is exploring all options to conduct the tournament this year itself.

"We are ready to go ahead with the IPL. But we can start planning the schedule formally only after the official announcement is made on the T20 World Cup. On our part, we've already earmarked the September-October window for the tournament to be played," Patel was quoted as saying by the Times of India.