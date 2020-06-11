Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Team India's tour of Sri Lanka called off due to pandemic

By

New Delhi, June 11: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called off Indian Cricket Team's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was on Thursday (June 11) due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket unanimously came to a decision that the situation is not feasible for the games to go ahead during these troubled times. Team India was scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation, starting June end and continuing till July. The dates for the matches had not yet been finalised.

"It is not possible to tour Sri Lanka in July in the current scenario," the source told PTI. A media release from Sri Lanka also confirmed the development.

"The BCCI informed Sri Lanka Cricket that due to the prevailing circumstances revolving around COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket series, which included 3 ODIs and 3 T20I matches will not be feasible," the SLC stated.

The cancellation was expected as Indian players are yet to resume training with cases continuing to rise rapidly in the country, which has recorded more than 8,000 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Earlier in the day, Brijesh Patel, the IPL Governing Council Chairman, said the BCCI is ready to go ahead with the IPL 2020 and they are waiting for a final word from the ICC regarding the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

Patel also said the IPL 2020 or even a part of it could be staged abroad as the BCCI is exploring all options to conduct the tournament this year itself.

"We are ready to go ahead with the IPL. But we can start planning the schedule formally only after the official announcement is made on the T20 World Cup. On our part, we've already earmarked the September-October window for the tournament to be played," Patel was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

More BCCI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 286,579 | World - 7,447,151
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 19:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue