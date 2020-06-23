Coronavirus: Three Pakistan players test positive for COVID-19

Fast bowler Haris Rauf, all-rounder Shadab Khan and uncapped teenage batsman Haider Ali were tested on Sunday in Rawalpindi and found to have COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), all three have shown no symptoms and were advised to immediately enter isolation.

Rauf, Shadab and Haider are considered white-ball specialists, meaning the three T20 internationals slated for August 29, August 31 and September 2 are their target.

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari took part in the same screening session and will travel to Lahore to join up with their team-mates on Thursday, having returned negative results.

The PCB expects to announce the outcomes of the tests carried out on the rest of the squad and backroom staff at local centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday within 24 hours.

Pakistan named a 29-man squad for the tour, which is set to begin with a three-Test series on July 30.

The travelling party is set to depart for England on Sunday, with Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz named on a standby list.