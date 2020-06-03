Cricket
Coronavirus: West Indies trio withdraw from England tour over COVID-19 fears

By Russell Greaves
Kingston, June 3: West Indies trio Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul have opted against travelling to England for July's Test series owing to fears over the coronavirus.

All three decided they did not want to risk being part of the 25-man touring party that will take part in a three-Test series beginning on July 8.

The matches will be played behind closed doors at "bio-secure" venues, namely Old Trafford and the Ageas Bowl.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said: "Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so.

"As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection."

The squad includes two newcomers, with middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder called up.

The Windies are scheduled to arrive in England next week, with the country slowly emerging from a prolonged period of lockdown.

COVID-19 cases have been high in the United Kingdom, which has suffered almost 40,000 deaths.

West Indies squad in full:

Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Reserve players:

Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican​

Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 17:50 [IST]
